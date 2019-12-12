Winter Fair: Crowds flock to Northern Ireland’s biggest dairy show

Thousands of farmers have already made their way through the doors of this year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair today (November 12, 2019).

Competition in the ring is likely to be stiff this year with cow numbers up 11% this year with 154 animals entered.

Last year’s supreme champion breeder Cyril Dowling has made it back up the A1 again from Dublin, but this with FM Renita. This year’s entry is by Baldonnel Flashmatic – the same sire as last year’s winner.

Reserve champion locally-bred Ardmore Janet 110 from Crumlin Ayrshire breeder John Hunter is also back again along with the 2018 Jersey and Dairy Shorthorn champions.

Today’s show (December 12) also marks the 34th year the show has run in association with its sole sponsor Danske Bank.

Highlights this year include a new Careers Corner advertising a range of jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities within the agri-food sector, and two lucky competition winners will also have the chance to meet recently retired Irish Rugby captain Rory Best hot off his return from Japan.

The 34th Royal Ulster Winter Fair will take place at the Eikon Exhibition Centre at Balmoral Park, Lisburn on Thursday, December 12 from 9:00am to 6:00pm.

Admission for adults is £10, 12-18 years £8, seniors (over 65) £8, and admission for under 12s is free when accompanied by an adult. RUAS members enter free of charge.