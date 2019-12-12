Wind warning issued with gusts up to 110kph

Met Éireann has issued a new Status Yellow wind warning for eight counties around the country, amid strong winds and gusts reaching up to 110kph.

Issued at 10:00am this morning, Thursday, December 12, the alert will come into effect this evening at 6:00pm; the warning will remain in place until 9:00am tomorrow morning.

The notice was issued for counties: Donegal; Galway; Leitrim; Mayo; Sligo; Clare; Cork; and Kerry.

In these counties, this evening and overnight, west to north-west winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65kph with gusts of 80 to 110kph, Met Éireann warns.

Meanwhile, for the country in general this afternoon, heavy showers in Munster, Connacht and west Ulster will extend eastwards to all areas.

Some will be of hail and a few will be possibly thundery; it will be cold, with highest temperatures of just 5° to 9° and strengthening westerly winds, which will become strong and gusty in west by early evening, according to the national meteorological office.

Tonight will be cold and windy with clear spells and showers of rain or hail, mainly over the western half of the country.

There will be persistent rain in Ulster and north Connacht with a risk of hail and thunder. West to north-west winds will be very strong and gusty in the west with gales along the coast. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 are expected.

Tomorrow will start off cold and windy, according to Met Éireann.

In Ulster, north Leinster and north Connacht, there’ll be spells of rain, which will give way to showers in the afternoon.

It will be brighter further south with sunny spells and some showers. Rain will develop in the south-west towards evening. Highest temperatures will stay at 5° to 8° with fresh, gusty westerly winds.