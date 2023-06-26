Pat McNally, who hails from a farming background in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, climbed Croagh Patrick with a creamery can on Saturday (June 24), to raise money for Carrickmacross Cancer Society.

McNally and his two daughters took on the mountain, which is 2,510ft (764m) high.

For every foot, McNally’s aim is to raise €1. So far, approximately €1,800 has been raised.

The creamery can had a slot at the top of it so climbers along the way could add donations.

Money mainly came from spare change through the generosity of climbers, McNally said, while one person added €100 to the collection.

Money is still being collected in the can even after the climb.

Croagh Patrick

McNally climbs Croagh Patrick every year for the charity, sometimes two or three times in the one year. This was his 50th occasion taking on the climb.

“We decided to use the can during the climb as something different. I suppose it’s something that people would take notice of,” McNally told Agriland.

He set out at 9:50a.m and reached the top at about 12:20p.m. The average time it takes to climb Croagh Patrick is about three hours and 30 minutes, according to Ordnance Survey Ireland.

“The pathways can be tough, but you get used to it after a while and become an old soldier at the job,” McNally said.

On his journey, McNally spotted two men who had completed the climb barefoot, remarking that he might take that task on next year.

Carrickmacross Cancer Society

Carrickmacross Cancer Society is a voluntary organisation dedicated to helping people living with cancer in the area.

The organisation provides help by: Providing transport to hospital; equipment for those ill at home; paying for respite services; organising counselling seminars; and providing information on cancer support services.