‘Cream of crop’ expected at Cork AgTech Convention

The upcoming Agtech Convention promises to bring the “cream of the crop” from the agricultural technology sector to the limelight.

Being hosted in conjunction with Local Enterprise Week 2019, the free event – which takes place at the Fota Island Resort on March 6 – is aimed at promoting the technology requirements of the agricultural industry, according to organisers.

The Cork event, titled ‘AgTech – The Future of Sustainable Agricultural Business’, will outline the importance of AgTech to solve many of the issues facing the agricultural industry.

The line-up for the event includes the CEOs of a number of Irish agritech firms.

Founder and CEO of Herdwatch Fabien Peyaud will give a keynote speech on the future challenges and opportunities perceived in the continued evolution of AgTech.

Other prominent CEOs will be part of an “AgTech Start Up Panel” including Dr. Eoghan Finneran, CEO of FarmEye and Padraig Hennessy, CEO of Terra NutriTech.

The schedule for the convention begins at 9:00am. It concludes after lunch at 2:00pm and will include three sessions plus the keynote.

Advertisement

The first session, ‘The Future Challenges of Farming and the Requirements of AgTech’ will cover the trends and challenges facing the agricultural industry and how AgTech can play a role in the sustainability of the sector.

Speakers in this session include Dermot Forrestal of Teagasc Oak Park and Seamus O’Mahony, Agricultural Science Association (ASA) vice president and head of commercial, Dairygold.

The second session will give AgTech CEOs the platform to tell their stories under the title ‘AgTech Start Up Panel: The Journey’.

The third session could prove to be the most important as the most crucial role in AgTech is roll out and market adaption. The session is titled ‘AgTech in Action: On-Farm Implementation’.

The panel features well recognised and innovative farming personalities who will discuss the role AgTech currently plays in their farm business and the future requirements from a farmers viewpoint.

Speakers include: Alan Jagoe, Agri Aware chairman; Ursula Kelly of Cormac Tagging; and Brian Kelly from bullmatch.ie.