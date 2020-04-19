Country singer swaps Nashville for life on Cork farm

Country singer Mags McCarthy has had to swap Nashville for the family farm in Co. Cork due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mags, who has been a huge fan of Dolly Parton since childhood, has released two singles to global radio. She has reworked ‘Light of a Clear Blue Morning’ written by the star in 1977, for her current release.

Mags, who spent three years as a lead with Rhythm Of The Dance and who completed post graduate studies in ethnomusicology at University College Cork (UCC), is now spending her mornings milking cows and feeding calves. While in Nashville, she was playing and recording music and touring.

“It’s great to see the calves out in grass running around. My dad has been farming all his life and now my brother James is on the farm. I live on a 185ac dairy farm and we also have beef cattle here in Dripsey, Co. Cork.

“To be honest it’s great to be able to get out during these times,” said Mags, who is on a career break from teaching in Terence MacSwiney Community College Knocknaheeny, Co. Cork.

Highlight

A highlight of her musical career, she said, was singing at The White House for former US president, Barack Obama, in 2009.

“It was absolutely amazing and to get to meet the president, it was was a huge honour. Everyone there was so nice to me and it’s definitely one of the highlights of my career,” the Cork country singer said.

Advertisement

“I have released five singles and my last single ‘Emotional Honesty’ reached number 49 on the country charts in the US. The previous single ‘Run’ reached number 58 in the US country charts.

“I also performed at the Country Music Association (CMA) festival in Nashville and played various venues in Nashville including the Wild Horse saloon. I have travelled the US doing a radio tour to promote my music and I am very grateful for all the support,” said the Cork singer.

Growing up, I was always into music but farming has always kept me grounded. I remember back in 2006, I was touring the world with Rhythm of the Dance where I danced and played the fiddle in the show. The last show of the tour I performed in front of 25,000 people and the next day when I got home I was swinging tyres on the silage pit.

“My favourite tractor I drive on the farm is a Massey Ferguson 35. It never fails to start and it’s a super little tractor. Every morning and evening I help out on the farm.

“I have three older brothers and a sister and all of us give a helping hand. Farming life is a hard life as there’s no end to the work but it’s great to be out in the fine weather. I am not a big fan of heading to the yard during the cold in the winter months and dealing with cold water and frost but I suppose things could be worse,” she said.

“Right now we have all the fencing done and have all the cattle out on grass. The boys are preparing for the silage at the moment and I am sure I will be called upon to go grab things,” said the well-known singer. It may be a long way from Nashville, but Mags is happily keeping it country in Cork.