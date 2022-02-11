An independent TD has branded the government’s plan aiming to help people with the rising cost of living as “anti-rural and anti-motorist”.

Last evening (Thursday, February 10, 2022), the government unveiled a €505 million package that will see every household get a €200 energy rebate as electricity bills increase. That rebate is double the original amount that had been proposed.

Those who are getting the fuel allowance will get an extra once-off payment of €125 and public transport fees will be reduced by 20%.

‘Anti-rural’

Speaking in the wake of the announcement, independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said: “While the measures announced are welcome, the package as a whole offers little to nothing for those living in rural Ireland who have no other choice but to get in their car in the morning and commute to work.

“For rural dwellers, there is no bus that passes their house which can bring them to work in the morning and bring them home in the evening. What benefit is this package to them?” the Roscommon-Galway representative said.

“I have no issue with cutting the cost of public transport. In the main, people in cities have no daily requirement for a car. In Dublin for example, they have access to the Luas, the dart, regular bus services and trains.

“But if you have no other option but to own a car, there is nothing in this package for you,” he remarked.

Fitzmaurice acknowledged that the increase the extra fuel allowance payment will be “a welcome bonus”, especially for elderly people.

Cost of living

The TD said that the government plan had nothing to offer from an agricultural viewpoint.



“The cost of living has not just gone up in urban areas. It is having a massive impact on rural life, and arguably it is placing a bigger burden on rural Ireland and the agricultural sector.

“The cost of diesel, both white and green, has risen continually for months. The price of fertiliser has skyrocketed. Agricultural contractors and hauliers alike are under serious pressure given the rising fuel costs,” Fitzmaurice added.

“It is a case of the tail wagging the dog, with the Greens fully in control. The rural TDs of both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil need to reflect seriously on this package and consider their options.



“It appears as if Micheál Martin is just pandering to the Greens in order to stay in power,” the independent TD claimed.

Fitzmaurice noted that plans to broaden the Working Family Payment have been advanced but was concerned about the families who would still find themselves outside the threshold.