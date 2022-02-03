The decision yesterday (Wednesday, February 2) to reinstate a derogation for farmers to burn green waste has been welcomed by TDs.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine told an Oireachtas committee that a derogation for farmers to burn green waste will be reinstated.

The exemption to the Waste Management Regulations 2009 allowed farmers to burn certain waste from September 1 to February 28.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice welcomed the decision, stating:

“I am glad to see that Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan and his government colleagues have acknowledged the calls from the farming sector and reinstated the exemption.”

Fitzmaurice considers the exemption a “practical tool” for farmers since no other viable alternatives are available.

The exemption requires co-operation between farmers, local authorities and the fire service during the proscribed period, the Roscommon-Galway TD noted.

He added that there was “no value” in the permanent removal of the exemption for farmers.

Jackie Cahill

The Cathaoirleach of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee and Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary Jackie Cahill also welcomed the move to allow farmers burn green waste until the end of February.

Cahill said the farming community was “shocked and disappointed” when the exemption had not been granted initially by the department.

“This is a standard practice that many farmers avail of and the suggestion that shredders would be brought onto each individual farm was never a runner,” he added. Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill

“Common sense has prevailed, and the derogation to burn green waste and scrub has now been granted by Minister Eamon Ryan, which will allow for these practices on farms up until the end of February,” Cahill concluded.

Green waste

Previously it had been understood that the exemption for farmers to burn green waste ended on January 1. The exemption includes untreated/uncontaminated wood, trees, trimmings, leaves, bushes or similar materials generated by agricultural practices.

In a statement to Agriland, the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications asserted that the burning of green waste leads to air pollution resulting in health problems.