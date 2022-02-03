Macra na Feirme has described the timeframe for developing a future plan for the dairy sector as “unworkable”.

Last week, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue announced the establishment of the dairy forum with the responsibility to establish a sustainable development plan for the future of dairy production in Ireland.

The minister said that, in line with a “priority action” in the Food Vision 2030 strategy, the ‘Food Vision Dairy Group’ would be set up, whose first task will be to “produce a detailed plan by Q2 [second quarter] 2022 to manage the sustainable environmental footprint of the dairy sector”.

“From the date of the first meeting next Monday, February 7, it will leave 53 days for the stakeholders to develop a plan for the future of the sector. This is unworkable,” Macra na Feirme president, John Keane said.

Macra na Feirme is adamant that this is not enough time to develop a plan for the sector.

The association has said that the livestock sector as a whole needs a plan that provides certainty for young farmers and new entrants into the future.

Timeframe for dairy plan

Macra said that it is particularly difficult at this time of year when farmers are at their busiest.

A survey of dairy farmers on the Macra National Ag Affairs committee highlighted that young progressive farmers anticipate working more than 80-85 hours a week over the next six to eight weeks, and at the same time, the future of their family farms is being decided, according to Macra.

“We are a membership organisation, as such we seek input from our members. Given that the department [of Agriculture, Food and the Marine] has decided for whatever reason to decide our future at the busiest time of year for our members, it does not provide a substantial opportunity for members to engage fully in government decisions affecting their futures,” Keane added.

“The question has to be answered as to why this move has been made by the department as it demonstrates a complete lack of understanding of the reality of farming.”

Macra na Ferime’s position is that any roadmap must provide for growth in the family farm model which it says over 99% of Irish farms are based upon.

“We are among the best in the world at producing dairy products and beef products, and as a result, this sustainable development plan must include a path to entry and succession,” Keane added.

“It must also ensure that carbon leakage does not occur as a result of decisions made in isolation.”