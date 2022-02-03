The Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) Entitlement Registers for 2022 are now available to view, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has confirmed.

“A new year has started, and our farmers are hard at work producing the high quality, locally sourced, food we all rely on,” he said.

“My department continues to support them in their work and I am pleased to confirm that the Entitlement Registers for 2022 have already been published.

Farmers can view the number of BPS entitlements the hold, their value, previous entitlement transfers and other important information on their Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) online services account.

“With the application period for transferring entitlements just around the corner, I would encourage farmers to log on to their DAERA accounts to check their entitlements and plan for any transfers they may need in 2022,” Poots added.

The application period for transferring BPS entitlements this year will open on March 1, and close on May 3, 2022. Farmers, or their agents, who wish to transfer entitlements for the 2022 scheme year must do so during this period.

Minister Poots

Minister Poots made headlines late yesterday evening (February 2) after he issued an order to his department to stop the border checks of any goods arriving into Northern Ireland from midnight yesterday.

He said he had received legal advice that he could put a stop to the checks.

His actions have receives mixed reviews; some have called it a “stunt” and a “failed strategy” while others, like Jonathan Buckley MLA and Clare Lockhart MP, have called it a “welcome” move.

