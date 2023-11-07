Freemount Macra has been named the overall winner of this year’s Macra Club of the Year awards which are sponsored by National Broadband Ireland.

The competition is designed to encourage clubs to be dynamic and active, rewarding their achievements and contributions at both a local and national level.

This year’s competition featured additional regional awards, including awards for Best New Macra Members, and an award for Best Emerging Club.

The Best New Member awards are given to members who joined the organisation between March 1, 2022 and February 28, 2023, and who made a significant contribution to the club.

Advertisement

This year’s winners include:

Club of the Year

Leinster Regional Winner: Kilmuckridge Macra, Co. Wexford;

Munster Regional Winner: Freemount Macra, Co. Cork;

Northwest Regional Winner: Three Parishes Macra, Co. Mayo;

Best Emerging Club: Wilkinstown Macra, Co. Meath.

Best New Member

Leinster Winner: Rebecca Hawkins, Baltinglass Rathvilly Macra, Co. Carlow;

Munster Winner: Marie Walsh, Kinsale Macra, Co. Cork;

Northwest Winner: John Fallon, South Roscommon Macra, Co. Roscommon.

This year’s Best New Member and the Club of the Year competitions saw entries from all over the country, according to Macra national president Elaine Houlihan.

Advertisement

The Macra Rally is a once-a-year showcase where clubs demonstrate the difference that they are making to people’s lives and communities, she said, and added:

“Our clubs and our people are our greatest asset. To see them display what they are capable of gives me great hope for Macra coming into its 80th year.”

The awards are held annually at the Macra Rally, which took place this year in the Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway and was hosted by Galway and Roscommon Macra.