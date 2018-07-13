Contractors’ bash: Memorial tractor run and barbecue this weekend

The Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) will host its annual charity barbecue for the seventh year running on Sunday, July 15.

The event promises “fun for all the family” with machinery displays, a tractor run, live music and “plenty of food” available on the day.

This year the event will take place in the yard of FCI national secretary and Executive Council member, Peter Farrelly, in Kells, Co. Meath.

Kicking off proceedings will be a memorial tractor run for Mickie Farrelly. Organisers of the event welcome vehicles of all sizes, makes and models.

Participants will leave Farrellys’ yard at 12:00pm and return two hours later ‘hungry and happy’ to the charity barbecue.

Machinery lovers will not be disappointed; the famous Farrelly fleet will be on display at the event.

Local contractors will also have their machines showcased.

This year’s event promises to be an exciting one as it “combines the best in local live music with a huge charity auction, hosted by a guest auctioneer on the day”.

Some of the items up for auction include vouchers from many of Ireland’s “leading farm machinery companies”.

Musicians on the day will include Timmy King, Niamh Lynn and Paul Leavy, to name but a few.

All funds raised at the charity barbecue and auction will be donated to Meath Palliative Care, Save our Sons and Daughters (SOSAD), and the Support Organisation for Trisomy (SOFT).

According to officials, the FCI annual charity barbecue has raised more than €100,000 for various rural charities over the past six years; a number that they hope to see grow following this year’s event.