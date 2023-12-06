The Agricultural Consultant’s Association (ACA) has launched the latest edition of its tax guide for farmers.

The ACA Farmers Handbook and Tax Guide 2024 was compiled by author and farm finance expert Martin O’ Sullivan, who has been the lead author of this handbook since its inception over 30 years ago.

The book was launched this week at an event in Kilkenny, with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue in attendance.

The handbook contains up-to-date information on farming-related matters including new schemes under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), farm enterprise budgets, welfare entitlements, farm tax, contractor charges, farm succession planning, and other aspects of the agricultural industry.

Commenting on the launch of the book, Minister McConalogue said: “Agri-food is Ireland’s largest indigenous exporting sector, and plays a vital role in our economy, especially in rural and coastal areas.

“Over the past number of years, the sector has faced several challenges, but all the stakeholders, not least our farmers, have demonstrated remarkable resilience. Crucial to our future success will be all of us continuing to work together in a constructive fashion to address the challenges and grasp the opportunities ahead,” he added.

“I look forward to working with all agri-food stakeholders in the coming year and commend this valuable resource produced by the ACA.”

Also commenting on the new handbook, ACA president Noel Feeney said: “2023 has been an extremely busy year for ACA members as they worked hard to provide timely information and advice to their farmers clients regarding the new CAP schemes/measures and all corresponding deadlines.”

Feeney added: “The ACA Farmers’ Handbook provides a very useful summary of all the new schemes for farmers, advisors, and other professionals providing services to the farming community. In addition, the handbook provides contact details for every ACA consultant in the country.

The author, Martin O’ Sullivan, explained the purpose of the book.

“From the initial launch, the aim was to produce an annual guide for farmers and their advisors that was relevant to all farmers, be it those with a long-term career in farming or those commencing.

“Many others look to the handbook for advice on succession planning for the next generation or simply require a reliable source of information on farm supports and benefits,” he added.

“I am pleased that this aim has been achieved by the fact that a very large number of farmers and their advisors have now come to rely on this publication as their annual go-to source of information on all farming matters,” O’ Sullivan said.

The author has been a practicing agricultural consultant for over 40 years, specialising in farm business and taxation.

The ACA Farmers Handbook and Tax Guide 2024 is available in newsagents and bookshops, and is also stocked in Tirlán, Dairygold and Kerry Co-op stores, and online.