Locals in the Connemara area are being offered the opportunity to avail of free training courses across a range of environmental management skills.

The training, covering fencing, chainsaw use and pesticide and herbicide use, is being delivered by Forum Connemara’s Dúlra project, which focuses on environmental management initiatives and community engagement.

The project aims to tackle the spread of Rhododendron Ponticum in the ecologically sensitive areas along the Mayo and Galway border.

The areas covered by the new courses are seen as key skills for those specialising in the control of invasive species and environmental restoration.

Advertisement

Training

The training is scheduled to take place in February and is provided free of charge to successful applicants.

Sessions will take place at several locations in Co. Galway including: Rossaveel; Inverin; Recess; Moyard; and Maam.

Prospective training candidates are invited to submit their interest on a form that can be downloaded from the Forum Connemara website.

The completed application forms can be submitted on the website, by post or email.

Advertisement

The closing date for applications to participate in the training program is midday on January, 31, 2024.

As there is a limited number of available training places, not all applicants may be selected to participate in the programme.

Forum Connemara added that all applicants will be contacted to notify them if they were successful in their submission.

The Dúlra project is funded by the National Parks and Wildlife (NPWS) with support from the Wild Atlantic Nature LIFE IP, an EU-funded LIFE Integrated Project.

Údarás na Gaeltachta also provided funding to enable the funding to be offered to more people across Connemara.