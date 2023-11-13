The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has highlighted “serious farmer concerns” over the proposed route of the Sligo, Leitrim, Northern Counties, Railway (SLNCR) Greenway

The proposed greenway would link Sligo town to Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, passing through Collooney, Ballintogher, Dromahair, Manorhamilton, Glenfarne, Blackloin, Belcoo and Letterbreen.

The project is being developed by Leitrim County Council, in partnership with Sligo County Council, Cavan County Council, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Greenway

The farm organisation held a recent meeting with representatives of Leitrim and Sligo county councils, along with the project consultants, ARUP.

Chair of Sligo IFA Michael O’ Dowd, IFA Leitrim county Chair Liam Gilligan and Cavan IFA environment rep Seamus Dolan called for the project to maximise the use of public lands and minimise the impact on private lands.

The group said that this is in line with the government’s Strategy for the Future Development of Greenways and the Greenways Code of Best Practice.

“This is clearly not the case with the proposed Sligo/Leitrim Greenway as the vast majority of the lands on the proposed routes are in private farmer ownership,” they said.

“This is unacceptable and extremely challenging for the landowners.

“The IFA is requesting a re-assessment of the proposals with the objective of using State owned or State-controlled lands for the greenway project,” the group added.

IFA

The IFA said that it is opposed to any severance of farms or compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) for amenity projects like greenways.

“The IFA pointed out to Leitrim County Council that the proposed routes for the Sligo/Leitrim greenway will predominantly take private lands and have the potential to sever and divide a large number of the farms and this is totally unacceptable.

“Severance and division of farms will not work and must be reviewed by the councils,” Michael O’Dowd, Sligo IFA chair, said.

Leitrim IFA chair Liam Gilligan added that farmers use most of the land where the abandoned railway line, which forms the basis for the proposed greenway route.

“This is now part of their farm and may include houses and farmyards. Many farmers actually own the land where the railway line was,” he said.

The IFA representatives also raised concerns about privacy, safety, security, litter and anti-social behaviour.

The councils have committed to continue engaging with the IFA on the project.

The second round of public consultation on the proposed greenway is currently open until next Friday.

The IFA has encouraged farmers and landowners to outline their views, objections and concerns about the greenway in a submission.