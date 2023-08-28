Farmers are “in limbo” regarding their ability to proceed with solar installations, due to a “lack of transparency” surrounding the Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS), one farm organisation has said.

Over 750 farmers applied for the SCIS, the environment chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Paul O’Brien, who questions the government’s commitment to the scheme, said.

There is now a situation where solar grants are delayed because other grants within the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) need to be decided upon, according to O’Brien.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has provided “little or no information” to farmers on when approvals will be issued, despite Tranche 1 opening in early spring, he said.

TAMS solar scheme

O’Brien believes that there is “no logic” to including the scheme under TAMS. The IFA requested that a separate fund will be established to manage the SCIS and thus avoid delays, he said.

Under TAMS 3 farmers can receive grant aid to install solar PV on their rooftop at a 60% rate and a ceiling of €90,000.

Questing the commitment of Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue and the DAFM to its scheme, he said the IFA is “inundated” with queries seeking clarity on the SCIS and the wider TAMS programme.

“The lack of transparent information about the scheme and how the department plans to manage the high level of applications, raises concerns about the government’s genuine intent to promote sustainable practices within the agricultural sector.

“Farmers will not react well if the government does not step up to the plate and offer all eligible farmers, who applied for this scheme, the agreed upon funding,” O’Brien said.

He added that all farmers have heard from the government recently is how they “need to do more” and change practices to meet climate targets.