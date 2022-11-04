The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) rural development chairperson Michael Biggins has raised concerns about farmer incomes if there is a payment gap between the end of the Green, Low-Carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) and the start of the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

Biggins said that all farmers who wish to participate must be accepted into ACRES, and those applying in 2023 must receive a payment in the same year.

“There is a real concern about farmer’s income if there is a lag between GLAS and ACRES, which will be caused by the tranche approach.

“Not accepting all who wish to participate into the scheme in 2023 is totally unacceptable.

“GLAS and ACRES payments are a critical component of farmers’ incomes.

“It is essential that all applicants under all tranches receive a portion of their payment, equivalent to an 85% advance payment, as is currently the case in GLAS, in 2023,” he said.

“In Budget 2023, the Minister for Agriculture allocated funding for only 30,000 places under Tranche 1 of ACRES, with Tranche 2 not expected to open until quarter four of 2023.”

Biggins added that based on participation levels in GLAS and the Results based Environmental Agri-Pilot (REAP) scheme, combined with expressions of interest for ACRES, he expected that approximately 60,000 farmers may wish to participate in ACRES.

He called on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, to ensure all valid scheme applications are accepted while also ensuring that no farmer is left without an environment scheme payment for 2023.”

He said:

“This can be done by either offering a bridging payment to farmers who are not successful in tranche 1 of ACRES or by paying an upfront ACRES payment in 2023 for Tranche 2 participants, similar to the way Rural Environment Protection Scheme [REPS] payments were in the past,” he said.

Biggins urged the minister to extend the deadline for Tranche 1 to ensure all farmers interested in joining are given the opportunity to apply.

“With the deadline for ACRES of November 21 fast approaching, planners/consultants and farmers are under increasing pressure to complete and submit applications.

“This tight deadline may drastically reduce the number of applications received.

“The closing date for the scheme must be extended to mid-December to ensure sufficient time is given to drawing up plans, to maximize farmer participation and their payment in the scheme.”