The €1.3 billion of new forestry supports announced by the government this week will “certainly encourage” more farmers to look at forestry as an option but outstanding legacy issues still need to be addressed, the IFA has warned.

IFA national farm forestry chair Jason Fleming said that the announcement of an increase in premium rates of between 46% to 66% under the new forestry programme is a “positive development”

Fleming said he acknowledged the work of the Minister of State with Responsibility for Forestry, Pippa Hackett, in securing the financial supports package which will extend the duration of premium payments for farmers to 20 years.

The IFA national farm forestry chair has identified some key incentives in the new forestry supports programme.

These include:

Advertisement

The forest premium payment rates and duration have increased offering farmers the potential of earn a premium payment of up to €1,142/ha payments for 20 years depending on the forest type planted.

Farmers that plant a mixed conifer forest will be paid €746/ha (an increase from €510) for 20 years, which is the equivalent of a payment of just under €15,000/ha.

Farmers that plant an agro-forestry type forest will earn €975/ha (an increase from €645) for 10 years.

The programme offers farmers greater diversity with several new forest type categories added including Forests for Water, Emergent Forests, Seed Orchards and Continuous Cover Forestry.

Fleming said:

“The increases in the forest premium payments as well as the extension of the premium payment to 20 years will certainly encourage more farmers to look at forestry as an option on their farm.”

But he believes that the increased premiums will not be enough on their own and action needs to be taken on other fronts.

Fleming has urged Minister Hackett to continue working with farmers to restore confidence particularly around the ash dieback and the licencing system.

Speaking at the launch of the proposed investment by the government of €1.3 billion in Irish forestry yesterday (Thursday, November 3), Minister Hackett said it would create the “biggest and best funded forestry programme to date in Ireland.

” It comes at an appropriate time, given the urgency of taking climate mitigation measures. Planting trees is one of the most effective methods of tackling climate change as well as contributing to improved biodiversity and water quality.”

She said one of her main aims was “to re-engage farmers in afforestation”.

Advertisement

The minister said that a proposed new 20-year premium term was exclusively for farmers and there would also be the introduction of a small-scale native woodland scheme which would allow farmers to plant up to 1 hectare of native woodland on farmland and along watercourses outside of the forestry licensing process.

The proposed Forestry Programme 2023–2027, is currently out to public consultation.