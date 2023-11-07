A compact holding in Co. Kerry, placed on the market today (Tuesday, November 11), is likely to attract a range of interest from farmers to those seeking to build their own home.

The 19.25ac, contained in a single block, is located in an intensive dairying area in Dromultan, just 4km from Currow and 9km from the nearby town of Castleisland.

The land has been leased in recent years for grazing and the production of hay and silage.

The holding, which does not include any entitlements, is accessed by a registered right of way from the public road.

The property, which is serviced by an old well, includes a derelict residence and a number of old farm outbuildings. The electricity supply has been disconnected for some years.

The former residence could qualify for up to €70,000 under the government’s Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant, which may appeal to a hobby farmer wanting to build a home in a private rural setting.

However, there will undoubtedly be keen interest among landowners who want to increase their holding.

Due to changes to the nitrates directive some dairy farmers are under pressure to either reduce stock or increase land area to ensure compliance.

Kerry

The sale of the Kerry holding is being handled by Stuart and Co. Auctioneers and Valuers in Castleisland who have described the property as “a lovely parcel of land”.

“The site is slightly elevated, self-draining, excellent quality and in a very, very good location,” a spokesperson for Stuart Auctioneers told Agriland.

The holding has a guide price of €250,000, but given the demand for good land across the country this could well be surpassed when it is sold at public auction.

“All land of such quality is making €12,000/ac or more. Depending on the level of interest that ultimately sets the price.

“They’re not making good land anymore and this is good land. The astute young farmer will go for good quality that will pay for itself over the years,” the spokesperson added.

The auction will take place on Thursday, December 14 at 1:00p.m in the Killarney Plaza Hotel.