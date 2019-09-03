Commission president set to offer agriculture portfolio to Poland

Current European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Affairs Phil Hogan may be moving to another portfolio when the new commission is formed.

It appears that the new Commission President, Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen, has offered the agriculture job to Poland’s candidate.

However, that candidate has withdrawn his candidacy because of his lack of experience in agriculture.

Speaking on RMF 24 radio in Poland, the former candidate Krzysztof Szczerski said that the incoming commission president had suggested that Poland take up the agriculture portfolio.

“Because we had not previously assumed the possibility of Poland becoming the Commissioner for Agriculture, I decided to withdraw my candidacy,” said Szczerski.

Advertisement

He added: “I believe that this portfolio is so important for Poland that it should be embraced by someone who has been engaged in agriculture all his life.”

He suggested the position should be filled by his compatriot Janusz Wojciechowski, a former vice-chairperson of the European Parliament’s Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, and currently a member of the European Court of Auditors.

After Hogan was nominated as Ireland’s representative in the incoming European Commission, speculation soon began as to what portfolio he would be given.

It has been widely suggested that Commissioner Hogan could be in line to take the reins from Swedish politician Cecilia Malmström as European Commissioner for Trade.

The new commission can only be announced when all countries have nominated a commissioner. At present, Italy is the only country that has not done so.