A number of records were broke at James and Nelson Alexander’s Jalex Select on-farm sale of commercial heifers which took place at Randalstown, Co. Antrim.

With 200 head of breeding cattle on offer, the sale was described by auctioneering company Harrison and Hetherington as “the largest on-farm sale in both the UK and Ireland by one consignor”.

The auctioneers described the pre-sale interest as “immense” and attributed this to “the reputation for quality and performance from the Jalex stable” being “at an all-time high”.

Taking the top price of £23,000 in the sale was crossbred Limousin in-calf heifer Tidy Dancer. The heifer’s sale price has broken all UK and Irish commercial in-calf records selling for £23,000.

Tidy Dancer was myostatin tested and carries 2 X NT821 genes.

Advertisement

The heifer was sired by Wilodge LJ out of a Powerhouse Elite ex-show heifer that goes back to a Ronick Hawk-sired hybrid heifer from a pedigree Belgian Blue cow.

The successful purchaser was Newtown Glen Farm, Cushendall, Co. Antrim and the buyers anticipate flushing the heifer early next year with a view to offering guaranteed pregnancies at some point. Tidy Dancer

The auctioneer on the day was James Little who was welcomed with bids from all sides of the packed sale ring in addition to a flurry of online bids.

Chasing this at £12,500 was an eye-catching maiden heifer BFF. This one had been destined for Balmoral Show but due to entries being cut, she was offered for sale. BFF sold for £12,500 to Ivan Lynn and sons Armoy, Co. Antrim

Sired by the British Blue bull Imperial, this prospect was sold to Ivan Lynn and Sons, Armoy, Co. Antrim.

Advertisement

There was a full clearance at the sale with prices ranging from £2,200 to £23,000 with an average sale price of £3,436.

Buyers attended the sale from across the UK and Ireland in addition to the massive following online via MartEye.

In advance of the sale, the team at MartEye said there were 4,939 registered bidders approved for the Jalex Select Sale, with 44 lots sold online.

At the peak of the sale there were approximately 5,000 viewers tuned in watching from across the world.

James Alexander commented after the sale: “We would like to wish all of our purchasers the best of luck with their cattle.

“There was plenty of value throughout the auction as well as our headlining cattle, and we are confident that our heifers will perform well on their new farms.”