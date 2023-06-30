The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has said that combine harvesters do not meet the objectives of the new Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).

In a parliamentary question, Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture, Claire Kerrane asked the minister if consideration had been given to including combines in the eligible equipment list for the Tillage Capital Investment Scheme (TCIS) under TAMS.

The TAMS 3 scheme provides funding for capital investments on farms and will be in place for five years with a budget of €370 million.

There are ten different schemes under TAMS 3 including TCIS, with the closing date, for Tranche 1 falling today (Friday, June 30).

Minister McConalogue said there is a “wide range” of machinery for tillage farmers in the TAMS 3 suite of schemes.

This includes cultivation equipment; seed drills; GPS controlled fertiliser spreaders and GPS controlled sprayers, in addition to crop storage and handling facilities.

The minister said that analysis carried out for Ireland Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan identified the need to “increase environmental efficiency in the agricultural sector through on farm investment and the adoption of new technologies”.

It also pointed to the need to support young farmers in accessing finance so they can invest in and develop their farms.

The need to improve animal health and welfare, and farm safety on farms was also highlighted.

“Additionally, it is a requirement that all eligible investments are directly linked to climate and environment/animal related indicators with a clear and direct benefit for the environment and climate or animal welfare.

“Further, it is a requirement that funded investments go beyond normal practices and mandatory requirements.

“The inclusion of combine harvesters in the Tillage Capital Investment Scheme was not seen as meeting the scheme objectives,” Minister McConalogue said.