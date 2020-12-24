Cold Christmas Eve in store as temperatures to drop tonight
A cold Christmas Eve is in store as temperatures are set to drop quickly tonight (Thursday, Wednesday 24), according to Met Éireann.
A few passing showers are expected however, mainly affecting Connacht and Ulster, with many parts of the country remaining dry. Highest afternoon temperatures will range from 4° to 7°.
Tonight
Met Éireann forecasts that temperatures will drop quickly after dark this evening, with widespread frost and some icy patches forming under mostly clear skies.
Minimum temperatures will range from -3° to 1° in light breezes, leading to some fog patches developing in the southern half of the country.
Tomorrow
Tomorrow, Christmas Day (Friday, December 25), frost and ice will clear during the morning to leave most of the country dry, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, the best of these in the east and south of the country.
Maximum afternoon temperatures of 5° to 9° are forecasted, with it coldest in the east.
Saturday
Saturday (St. Stephen’s Day) will see increasingly windy conditions, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle.
There will be good dry periods in parts of the east and south for a time, however, heavy rain will develop in northern counties by afternoon, extending nationwide during the afternoon and evening, bringing a risk of localised flooding.
Maximum temperatures of 7° to 11° are expected, in strong to gale force southwest winds.
Minimum temperatures of 0° to 4° in strong and gusty west to northwest winds are forecasted.
Sunday and Monday
Sunday will be a cold and blustery day with bright spells and scattered showers, some wintry in nature. There will be maximum temperatures of 3° to 6° in fresh to strong and gusty west to northwest winds.
It will be cold and windy on Monday with widespread showers, possibly wintry on high ground, with a risk of hail.
There will be highest temperatures of 5° to 8°, but feeling much colder owing to the added wind-chill factor in strong and gusty northwest winds.
It will stay cold and blustery overnight, with a mix of clear spells and scattered showers. There will be minimum temperatures of 1° to 4°, in fresh northwest winds.