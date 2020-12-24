Back In Focus: 10 of the most popular buildings AgriLand visited in 2020

Over the Christmas period, we are going to take a look back at 10 of the most popular buildings AgriLand paid a visit to – based on our analysis of your engagement – over the last 12 months.

The series ‘Back In Focus’ will be kicking off on Friday, December 25 and it will continue right through until Sunday, January 4.

It has been a busy year of building on many farms across the country, especially for new entrants to dairy and existing dairy farms, despite Covid-19 causing some disruption during the first lockdown last spring.

2020 was due to spell the end of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS II); however, due to the sheer number of applications over the past 12 months, it was announced that the scheme would be extended into the new year by the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue.

So as a reminder, AgriLand is going to look back on some of the impressive new buildings that have gone up in recent times, that were reported on in 2020 with the help of TAMS in most cases.

Some of the builds include herringbone, rotary and rapid exit parlours, along with cubicle and slatted units, as well as a very impressive sheep unit built on the side of the mountain in Co. Kerry.

All of these new builds were located in many different areas of the country and give a good idea of the different farming systems that are in place right across Ireland.

So if you missed or can’t find a new build we covered, fear not, as there is a good chance it will be coming to you once again over the Christmas period.

Furthermore, because so many new builds were covered over the course of the year, a link will be included in the articles going up each day which will link back to another new build that was reported on this year but that didn’t quite make the top 10.

To give you a glimpse of what’s coming over the Christmas period, take a look at the gallery of images (below) showing some shots taken of the new builds that are going to feature over the 10-day period.