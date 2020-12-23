Continuation of supports for eradicating BVD confirmed for 2021

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has today (Wednesday, December 23) outlined continued supports for the fight against Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD).

In support for a pathway to BVD freedom by 2023, the department noted that there is ongoing progress being made in the eradication, with the incidence of positive animals decreasing this year to 0.03% from 0.66% in 2013 – the first year of the compulsory phase of the Bovine Eradication Programme.

The supports available in 2021 in respect of early removal of BVD test positive animals will be as follows:

€160 if the female dairy and dairy-cross animals are removed within 10 days of the first positive or inconclusive test result;

of the first positive or inconclusive test result; €30 if the female dairy and dairy-cross animals are removed between day 11 and 21 of the first positive or inconclusive test result;

of the first positive or inconclusive test result; €30 towards the disposal of dairy bull calves through the abattoir or knackery within 14 days of the first positive or inconclusive test result. Dairy: Beef: €220 if the animal is removed within 10 days of the first positive or inconclusive test;

of the first positive or inconclusive test; €30 if the animal is removed between day 11 and 21 of the first positive or inconclusive test.

Herd Restrictions

Automatic herd restrictions and notification to neighbouring holdings will continue in 2021. These are designed to encourage prompt removal of persistently infected (PI) calves.

To ensure BVD infection is contained within the herd of disclosure, herd restrictions will apply from one day following the date of the initial BVD positive or inconclusive test.

Targeted Advisory Service on Animal Health (TASAH) investigations

It has also been confirmed that the Targeted Advisory Service on Animal Health (TASAH), a mandatory herd epidemiological investigation after disclosure of a BVD positive or inconclusive animal, will continue.

The department will fund a whole herd test as part of an epidemiological investigation in 2021, and all eligible females are to be vaccinated against BVD in 2021 and 2022 by each farmer’s nominated private veterinary practitioner (PVP).

The changes taken for 2021 reflect the requirements of the new EU animal health legislation in April 2021 and the required changes needed to achieve official recognition of the programme at EU level.