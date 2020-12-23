Minister Ryan urged to ‘guarantee long-term survival’ of rural post offices

Minister for Communications Eamon Ryan has been urged to “guarantee the long-term survival” of post offices, particularly in rural areas.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on climate action, communications and transport Darren O’Rourke has thanked all the staff at An Post for their work over the Christmas period and throughout 2020 as a whole, as people heavily relied on postal services.

Moving into the Christmas period, the post office network is vital in ensuring children’s letters to Santa Claus get to the North Pole on time and the “maintenance of a publicly-owned postal network is crucial”.

Deputy O’Rourke said: “The Christmas period is a very important time for all children across the island and it is a very busy time for post offices throughout the country.

“Our postal workers have a very important job helping to deliver letters to the North Pole in time for Christmas Eve and Santa’s job would be a lot more difficult without the post office network helping him to do his job.

Post offices – particularly in rural areas – are a valuable asset to communities throughout the state all throughout the year, not just at Christmas time.

The Meath East TD has called on Minister Ryan to guarantee the long-term survival of An Post “because the maintenance of a publicly-owned postal network is crucial”.

“This year we saw just how essential the post office network is in times of crisis; it is vital that it is protected as we continue to battle Covid-19 and beyond.”

Despite the work done by many members of the community in helping those in rural Ireland, there are grave concerns this year over increased isolation.

The government’s “messy and chaotic approach will cause widespread isolation” over the Christmas period, according to the Rural Independent Group.