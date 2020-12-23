‘Light up the Night’ tractor and truck run cancelled for 2020

The popular ‘Light up the Night’ tractor and truck run will not go ahead this year due to the ongoing impact of Covid-19, according to the organisers of the event.

In a statement, the committee of north Kilkenny truck and tractor run said it has had to make the tough decision of cancelling the event planned for New Year’s Eve 2020.

“We feel that from a social aspect, from an awareness aspect and from our benefactors’ aspect this event is needed this year more than ever,” the organisers said.

However, as a group our main priority is the safety, health and welfare of all our supporters, volunteers, participants and their families.

“We will continue to support the relevant groups and organisations which we have done in the past in any way we can.

Advertisement

“While we cannot bring you the New Year’s Eve that you have become accustomed to since 2016, as a group we are hopeful of being able to mark the occasion in some form or another in line with Covid-19 guidelines.”

This form, the organisers added, is to be decided upon and will be publicised closer to the date.

We are in the process of setting up an online donation platform for any people that would like to contribute. All proceeds will be distributed to the relevant organisations working with mental health issues.