Agencies make road safety appeal as Christmas is a ‘traditionally dangerous time’

Whether you are travelling by tractor, car, bike or foot, the message is the same: A number of agencies are urging all road users to act responsibly and safely when using the roads throughout the Christmas and New Year period.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA), An Garda Síochána, the Dublin Fire Brigade and the Department of Transport have made the call, after seeing an increase in fatalities on Irish roads in 2020, and with the period between Christmas and New Years being a “traditionally dangerous time on the roads”.

Analysis by the RSA of An Garda Síochána Investigation Files for fatal collisions shows that 18 people lost their lives during this period over the last five years. To date in 2020, there have been 143 fatalities on Irish roads, which is 12 more deaths compared to 2019.

As people travel to other counties for Christmas, there will be additional traffic on Irish roads. With the expectation of higher volumes, the RSA is asking drivers to allow additional time for journeys, take breaks and to be extra vigilant for vulnerable road users.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton said: “Many people will be unused to driving long distances, so I would urge people to please take your time. What’s important is that you arrive safely.

The commitment we have seen in response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been extraordinary, but, road safety is also a public health issue – and we need to see the same commitment from all road users to saving lives on our roads.

Sam Waide, CEO of the RSA, said: “Emergency services personnel have first-hand experience of dealing with the aftermath of road crashes daily. That’s why we wanted our latest road safety appeal, in response to the increase in deaths, to be a direct appeal from them.

“They have witnessed the devastating consequences of road trauma and, as they say themselves, what’s happening is needless and utterly preventable.

“So, as we approach the high-risk Christmas and New Year period, I would ask everyone to please heed the message to watch out for each other on the road.

“I am also urging drivers to take their time if setting out on a long journey and to recognise the signs of driver fatigue. If you feel tired while driving, ‘stop, sip, sleep’. That’s stop somewhere safe, have a caffeinated drink and nap for 15 minutes.

Whatever you do, please don’t fight sleep at the wheel. Drivers also need to be mindful of vulnerable road users, particularly when visibility is poor on dark and unlit roads.