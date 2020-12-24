Views of landowners sought on current control of wild birds declarations

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage is seeking the views of landowners on the current declarations allowing for the control of certain wild bird species.

The current declarations, made by the Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, are due to expire on April 30, 2021.

The effects of the declarations are to allow the control of certain wild bird species by landowners or their agents where these species are causing serious damage to crops, livestock, fauna or where they represent a threat to public health, throughout the state.

These declarations were made by the minister in exercising powers conferred under Section 3 of the European Communities (Wildlife Act, 1976) (Amendment) Regulations 1986 (S.I. No. 254 of 1986).

A separate declaration is made to allow the control of certain wild bird species by airport authorities or their agents throughout the state where these species represent a threat to air safety.

Annual review of the declarations

As part of the annual review of the declarations, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage is seeking views on the operation of the declarations during the current period.

Any proposal to amend the declarations should be accompanied with appropriate documentation to support the proposal.

Advertisement

Accordingly, any comments/proposals you may wish to make should be submitted to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage via email by 5:00pm on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Clarification on hunting and shooting

Meanwhile, following the government announcement of new Covid-19 restrictions being put in place over the coming days, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is awaiting further clarification in regard to hunting and shooting.

The NPWS notes:

The NPWS of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has no function in determining what activities are permissible under Covid-19 public health regulations, nor in granting exemptions from compliance with public health regulations.