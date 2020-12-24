Dairy market analysis: Contrasting fortunes for butter and SMP continue

European dairy markets’ recent trend of firmer skim milk powder (SMP) and weaker butter continued over the last week, according to multi-national financial services firm StoneX (formerly INTL FCStone).

In a breakdown of where the market is at the moment to AgriLand, Dr. Peter Meehan, senior commodity analyst at StoneX, said:

“The European SMP quotation continued to grind higher for the fourth week in a row and is now up 2% since mid-November.

EEX SMP futures have also continued to edge higher with the Jan-21 to Jun-21 contracts up 0.7% on average over the last 10 days.

“The European butter quotation on the other hand saw its seventh decline in as many weeks, down 2.9% in that period.”

Continuing, Dr. Meehan added that it was better news for EEX butter futures with its front six months gaining 1.7% on average since December 9, with strong gains for butter at last week’s Global Dairy Trade (GDT) lending some support to European butter prices.

“GDT butter was up 6.0%, while the overall index moved up by 1.3% with WMP (+0.5%); SMP (+1.9%) and AMF (+1.9%) also contributing to the strength at last week’s auction,” he noted.

Supply vs demand

“Looking at the supply/demand picture, global milk production remained strong in October with combined collections for the five big global dairy exporters up 1.6% compared to last year,” the StoneX analyst said.

“The EU (+1.0%); NZ (+0.8%); the US (+2.3%) and Argentina (+5.7%) all saw year on year gains while Australia (-0.3%) was the only one to see a decline in October.

“In Europe, a 0.7% decline for both German and French supplies, Europe’s two biggest milk producers was more than offset by gains for the UK (+0.6%); Poland (+1.9%); Ireland (+8.3%); Denmark (+1.7%) and Belgium (+3.3%).

Data for November meanwhile is putting New Zealand collections down 2.5% while US milk production increased by 3.0%.

“Looking at the demand-side, export numbers released over the last week have a been a bit mixed. EU dairy exports were down heavily across most of the main products.

“Export data for New Zealand for November on the other hand showed dairy exports were quite a bit stronger across most product groups, with increased exports to China driving their monthly total higher.