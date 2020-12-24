Setting up the farm for spring 2021

A recent report by Marion Beecher, a research officer, and Martina Gormley, a dairy specialist with Teagasc, has looked at getting facilities and practices ready on dairy farms for spring 2021.

Teagasc research has shown that inefficient work practices and inadequate facilities contribute to increased workloads on dairy farms. Improving facilities and practices associated with milking and calf rearing can reduce labour demand.

The report recommends that farmers complete all repairs and maintenance on facilities during this quiet period. These can include fixing broken drinkers; replacing damaged gates; and possibly stopping draughts entering the calf shed.

What caused farmers stress last spring should be addressed by making a plan to avoid it this coming year. This could include freshly calved heifers entering the milking parlour for the first time.

Facilities and practices

Having good facilities and practices makes work more efficient and easier. This could include having a standard operating procedure (SOP) in place for milking and calf-rearing.

During such a busy time, it is important for the farmer, their family members and for hired staff, to know how they are expected to carry out and complete jobs.

Recent research on time-use on 72 Irish dairy farms identified facilities and practices that are associated with reduced labour demand. The table below outlines some milking and calf-rearing practices associated with reduced labour demand on dairy farms.