A voluntary farm worker who had been reported missing in the west Cork area has been brought to safety by emergency services.

According to the Castletownbere Coast Guard unit, the young American man had been ‘WWOOFing‘, or volunteering for a farmer in the Adrigole area when he went missing on Saturday night (May 13).

The team was tasked to the area around 3:00p.m yesterday afternoon (Sunday, May 14) to help in the search.

The team broke into several search parties and began “combing through the land”, while the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter 115 also assisted in the search operation.

Farm worker

Around one and a half hours into the rescue operation, Gardaí received information of a possible sighting of the farm worker.

“The casualty was located soon afterwards on rough terrain about a mile away,” Castletownbere Coast Guard unit said in a post on social media.

The man was “suffering from exposure and dehydration, but was otherwise in good health” it added.

Image: Castletownbere Coast Guard Facebook page

After an initial assessment, the unit carried the casualty back to the road by stretcher.

He was then taken to hospital for further treatment by the National Ambulance Service and the air ambulance. Image: Castletownbere Coast Guard Facebook page

“Tonight’s incident was a great example of the teamwork between the different agencies, and we are very happy with this good outcome for the casualty,” Castletownbere Coast Guard said.