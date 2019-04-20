Cloughbane Farm launches plant-based meal range

Tyrone-based Cloughbane Farm has launched a new range of plant-based meals which has secured listings with Henderson Group, owners of the Spar, Eurospar, and ViVO franchises in Northern Ireland.

Following an investment of over £200,000, the vegetarian selection, which includes casserole, lasagne and pasta bake is now available in stores across the province.

The range has already won an industry award, with Spicy Lentil & Root Vegetable Casserole picking up ‘Best New Product from a Small Company’ at the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Awards.

Founder Lorna Robinson explained what led the company to develop its first meat-free products: “Consumer habits are evolving, and the past 12 months have seen a surge in demand for plant-based meal options.

The emergence of the flexitarian diet also means that these products no longer appeal exclusively to people who follow a vegetarian or vegan diet – they have mass market appeal.

“The Cloughbane ‘Veggi’ range includes lots of family favourites which are low in fat and sugar, as well as options which are gluten and dairy free.

“As with all our prepared meals, we have developed these products on our farm using fresh, quality ingredients; most of which are locally-grown.”

Steven Kennedy, Henderson Group, added: “Cloughbane Farm has been a trusted supplier to Henderson Group for many years – sharing our passion for quality, value and great taste.