The closing date for public submissions on the development of a national strategy for the horticulture sector falls at the end of this month.

Last month, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) launched an online survey to allow interested stakeholders to share their views on the future of the sector.

It followed the publication of a government-commissioned report by KPMG in July, entitled Opportunities for the Irish horticulture sector.

The report analysed seven sub-sectors of the industry: Field crops; protected crops; soft fruit; top fruit (primarily apples); amenity; potatoes; and mushrooms.

Horticulture

The horticultural sector is the fourth-largest sector within agriculture, with a farmgate value of €467 million (2020).

Advertisement

The KPMG report outlined how “there is no single solution that can ensure the successful development of the Irish horticulture sector”.

“Whilst the sector holds potential for growth, numerous challenges need to be addressed to ensure the future viability of the sector.

“Accordingly, a strategic ambition is needed to guide the co-ordinated pursuit of opportunities to realise the sector’s potential,” the document said.

The authors of the report added that “the most direct way to achieve the sector’s ambition will come from giving existing growers and businesses the confidence to expand and diversify profitable enterprises”.

DAFM survey

The department’s online survey asks participants to rank the challenges and opportunities identified in the KPMG report in order of priority.

Advertisement

Stakeholders are also given the opportunity to add their own comments and suggestions.

The online survey will remain open for written submissions until Wednesday, November 30, at 4:00p.m.

The submissions, along with a cost-benefit analysis, will help inform a strategic roadmap to develop a more profitable, sustainable and innovative horticulture sector, according to the DAFM.

The National Strategy for Horticulture to 2030 is due for publication in the third quarter of next year.