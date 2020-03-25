Close call for Laois farmer following ESB wire incident

A farmer in Co. Laois had a narrow escape yesterday, Tuesday, March 25, following an incident which saw overhead ESB lines brought down, according to local reports.

Online midlands publication Laois Today reports that the producer in question was operating a machine when it snagged in the staywire of an ESB pole, causing the overhead lines to break and fall to the ground.

The incident occurred in the Emo area, in the north-east of the “O’Moore County”, where the man in question was preparing ground for sowing spring crops on his farm.

The driver “was lucky not to come in contact with the high-powered live wires,” the outlet reports.

Local Laois County Council member, councillor Tom Mulhall, purportedly came on the scene, telling Laois Today that the driver was “quite shaken over the incident”, adding “it was very lucky that there was nobody in the vicinity at the time”.

“I’d urge all farmers to take care during a time when they have a very busy workload following the long, wet winter,” the councillor said.

‘Dangers on the farm’

The topic of farm safety was also highlighted by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) last week.

Urging farmers to be extra cautious, IFA president Tim Cullinan said:

With schools off, children are spending more time at home and farmers must pay particular attention and ensure children are aware of the dangers on the farm – and are supervised at all times.

“This is particularly true for farmers who still have cows to calve,” Cullinan added.