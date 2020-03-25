Cereals event in the UK to go online for 2020

Cereals – The Arable Event – in the UK is set to go online.

A statement from the organisers read: “We understand these are challenging times and we recognise that many of you have been impacted by Covid-19.

“Our focus remains with the well-being of our team, exhibitors, visitors and the agricultural community.

“Based on our exhibitors’ and visitors’ feedback as well as advice from global health responders, Cereals will be postponed until June 2021.

“We are extremely disappointed because our exhibitors, host farmer and team members have done a great deal in terms of the preplanning of Cereals.”

The event will go online

There are plans in the works for the event to go online for 2020.

“However, we are still determined to do our utmost to support the industry, so will be taking the event online on June 10 and 11, 2020 instead.”

The organisers stated that they will “endeavour to deliver working demonstration videos, seminar sessions and expert advice so that visitors and exhibitors can get as much as possible from the event and CPD points as normal.”

The organisers also stated that they will try to do their best to help to facilitate information exchange between exhibitors and visitors in a digital environment.

