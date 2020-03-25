Staff at ABP and Moy Park ‘hold walk-out’ over Covid-19 concerns

A large number of staff have held a walk-out at sites owned by Moy Park and ABP in Northern Ireland, according to trade union Unite the Union.

The trade union claims that a significant number of workers have walked off a Moy Park site in Seagoe in Portadown, while “approximately 80 workers” have left the ABP site in Lurgan over Covid-19 concerns.

Sean McKeever, Unite regional officer, confirmed that there had been a mass walkout of workers at Moy Park at Seagoe, Portadown:

Workers have walked out of the Seagoe Moy Park site in Portadown.

“Unite attempted to secure commitments to ensure a minimum 2m social distancing between workers and other measures to enable infection control in the face of the Coronavirus threat.

“We need to see immediate movement from management to address the workers’ legitimate fears over coronavirus transmission,” McKeever said.

Meanwhile, in ABP, Susan Fitzgerald, Unite regional coordinating officer called on the government to act to protect workers.

Approximately 80 employees at ABP Meats in Lurgan who are deemed ‘essential’ refused work today over fears for their safety.

“Unite has been informed that the workers are demanding adequate social distancing of 2m be facilitated and enforced and other measures be adopted to keep workers as separated as possible and deep-cleans are conducted on work stations where workers have self-isolated with coronavirus symptoms,” she added.