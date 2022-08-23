Last Thursday (August 18) the Taylor family held a major youngstock reduction sale from their Cloonboygher herd.

The family conducted the sale on-farm in Corrawallen, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim, and had 41 head on offer at the sale.

Taaffe auctions

The sale, conducted by Michael Taaffe from Taaffe Auctions, kicked off the autumn sales of dairy stock.

Commenting on the trade, Taaffe stated: “It was a fast-paced trade with a complete clearance achieved on the day.”

Cloonboygher herd

Topping the sale was Lot 5, Cloonboygher Pepper Ellie. She was purchased by another Co. Leitrim breeder and sold for 2,800gns.

She is an October 2020 daughter of Delaberge Pepper and in-calf, sold due in November, to a sexed Dutch artificial insemination (AI) bull VDR Slash.

Ellie is bred from a high-protein cow family with her dam giving 8,174kg of milk at 4.02% fat and 3.79% protein in her first lactation.

Her (VG86) granddam gave 8,752kg of milk at 4.79% fat and 3.89% protein in her third lactation. Cloonboygher Talent Ellie (EX95-6E) same family as Lot 5 Cloonboygher Pepper Ellie

Commenting on the trade for the autumn-calving heifers, Taaffe stated: “The group of autumn-calving heifers met a very strong trade, with an average price of 2,487gns achieved.”

Moving to the spring-calving heifers on offer, Taaffe said: “Again, demand was strong for the group of spring-calving heifers on offer selling to 2,450gns and averaging 2,050gns.

“Trade was very consistent for the groups of autumn 2021 and spring 2022 heifer calves on offer, topping out at 2,300gns and averaging 1,538gns.”

Top price in this section of the sale was for Lot 23 Cloonboygher Filmore Stevenson.

She is a November 2021-born daughter of the US sire Melarry SSI Ren Filmore, bred from three generations of the herd’s Stevenson cow family.

The last section of the sale saw two young bulls on offer; they were once again, met with a strong trade with two of the bulls selling for 2,700gns and 2,650gns respectively.