The technical report released by the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) at the weekend – which outlines a reduction in cattle numbers to meet higher climate targets – “ignores the positive benefit” of suckler farming.

That’s according to the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA), which has said that the report “proposes a major reduction” in Ireland’s suckler herd as a means of delivering on our carbon targets”.

The report shows that, in order to deliver a cut in agricultural emissions of 33%, suckler cow numbers would have to be reduced to about a fifth of 2018 levels, falling to around 200,000 head.

As the proposed emissions reduction target for agriculture is expected to fall between 21% and 30%, there are concerns that a target set towards the higher end of this spectrum would result in severe cut to suckler cow numbers.

“Proposals to reduce the suckler herd to as low as 200,000 cows in one of the five scenarios outlined ignores the positive benefit of extensive farming systems as practiced by our suckler farmers,” INHFA president Vincent Roddy said this morning (Wednesday, October 27).

Roddy cited a report by the European Commission from September 2019 that he said “verified this fact”.

Advertisement

“This [commission] report, which was developed by 23 key stakeholders from 13 different countries across Europe…provides detailed insight into sustainable grazing and its impact in sequestering carbon,” Roddy argued.

“When assessing how our farming systems impact on climate change it is vital that we take on board all of the science and not what suits a particular ideology.

“The [commission] report is there for all to see and I would, even at this late stage, ask the CCAC to study it carefully and not be afraid to review their suggestion after they conduct this task,” the INHFA president continued.

Roddy said that the INHFA was currently assessing the CCAC technical report and its impact “not just for farming but the wider rural community”.

“When completed we will provide a detailed and considered view and outline any possible actions,” Roddy concluded.

Related Stories: Climate council report predicts less cattle and lower output

Download Our Free App