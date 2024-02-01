The wait is almost over for fans of Clarkson’s Farm as Prime Video has confirmed the release date for season 3 of the hit UK farming show.

It has been revealed that the new series which follows the exploits of Jeremy Clarkson and the team at Diddly Squat Farm in the Cotswolds will launch on the streaming service on May 3.

The first-look images from the series show Clarkson with his popular farming sidekick Kaleb Cooper, Gerald Cooper, Cheerful Charlie Ireland, as well as his girlfriend, Lisa.

Clarkson’s Farm

Fans have been told to “expect in-depth, authentic, and unexpected trials and tribulations” as the team “tackle the ever-unpredictable world of British farming”.

The third series of Clarkson’s Farm finds Diddly Squat facing some seriously daunting challenges.

The crops are failing in the severe hot weather, inflation has driven prices of supplies sky high, dreams for the beloved restaurant are dashed and now the farm shop also faces closure

Jeremy urgently needs to come up with creative new ways of making ends meet on the 1,000ac holding, so he hatches a plan to turn a profit from hundreds of acres of unfarmed land – thick woodland and hedgerows that make up half of Diddly Squat.

This triggers an avalanche of Clarkson-crafted schemes, involving everything from goats and pigs to mushrooms, nettles and deer. (L-R) Gerald, Charlie, Lisa, Kaleb and Jeremy

Fans are being told to expect the arrival of “someone new” to Diddly Squat, which “puts Kaleb’s nose out of joint”.

Prime Video has also confirmed that production has commenced on a fourth series of Clarkson’s Farm.

Diddly Squat

Earlier this month, Jeremy Clarkson lodged a planning application for 118ft barn to store crops at Diddly Squat Farm, which is based near Chadlington in Oxfordshire.

The former Top Gear presenter pointed to the “urgent need for additional storage” in his application lodged with West Oxfordshire District Council.

Last year, Clarkson was ordered by the council to cease operations at a restaurant on the farm.

Clarkson said his attempts to open a restaurant were “thwarted by the enforcement notice”, and he has now had to sell most of the cows he bought to supply the meat for the proposed restaurant.

Meanwhile, the 63-year-old has offered his support to farmers in France who are protesting over European Union environmental policies, rising costs and cheap food imports.

In a social media post he wrote: “French farmers. I bet no one has ever said that before, but good luck, coming from England”.