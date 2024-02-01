A survey has shown that the barn owl population in Co. Cork has reached levels not seen in the county in the past 50 years.

The study carried out by BirdWatch Ireland in partnership with Cork County Council and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has revealed that the outlook for the iconic farmland bird appear to be changing after decades of decline.

The presence of barn owls on farms was once welcomed due to bird’s preference for feeding on rats and mice, giving them title of “the farmer’s friend”.

As farming practices have become more intensive, barn owls, along with other formerly widespread and common farmland birds, have suffered immensely.

Barn owl

Previous surveys had shown that barn owls were widespread throughout Cork in the late 1960s, but 20 years later their numbers had drastically reduced, and their range had contracted significantly.

However, a survey carried during the summer of 2023 under the National Biodiversity Action Plan (2017-2021) is giving cause for optimism with evidence that the fortunes of the species may be changing in the rebel county.

The survey enlisted the help of farmers and the general public who reported information on barn owls across the county.

It also involved systematically checking a wide range of ruined structures, which are typical nesting sites for the bird.

Survey

The results were positive, with an increase in recorded barn owl breeding range of 132% in Cork over the last 10 years, and an impressive increase of 480% since the 1980s when the Barn Owl population of Cork was at its lowest recorded extent.

In total, 114 nest sites were found in the county, with the majority of these in ruined and abandoned buildings.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Frank O’Flynn said that it is heartening to see that the barn owl population in the county is now on the increase.

“The next phase of this work will see the continuation of a nest box project, with suitable sites identified throughout Cork County.

“It is hoped that annual monitoring of barn owl nests in Cork will continue, which will contribute to an understanding of the local population trajectories and the pressures barn owls face.

“We must work to safeguard the future of this wonderful species,” he said. Alan McCarthy of BirdWatch Ireland inspecting a nest. Image Source: Alan McCarthy

Alan McCarthy of BirdWatch Ireland, who coordinated the survey, added that the reasons behind the population increase are not fully understood as many of the threats to the bird such as habitat loss and rodenticide poisoning still remain.

“Changes in barn owl numbers may be related to the continued spread of introduced small mammal species throughout Cork, which barn owls feed on.

“It is therefore important that we do not become complacent and that we ensure to make the most of these short-term increases to try and secure the future of this iconic farmland bird in the county by taking measures that will benefit them and other wildlife in the long-term.

“One of these measures is the provision of barn owl nest boxes, which is already showing its benefits, as 40% of recorded nests were in nest boxes in 2023,” he said.