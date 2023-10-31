The Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture, Claire Kerrane, is calling for clarity to be provided on eligibility criteria for the new Knowledge Transfer (KT) Programme.

Deputy Kerrane said that concerns have been raised about a possible requirement for participants to be herd keepers rather than joint herd owners.

She said this could result in many women farmers and young farmers being excluded from the programme.

Knowledge transfer

Deputy Kerrane acknowledged that the new Knowledge Transfer Programme is “really welcome and will no doubt build on the valuable guidance, advice and targeted skills development that the previous programme delivered”.

“However, it is really concerning that many women farmers and young farmers may be locked out of this opportunity as a result of the programme’s eligibility criteria.

“It appears that there may be a requirement in the department’s terms and conditions for the schemes that participants be herd keepers rather than joint herd owners.

“Many women in agriculture and young farmers will be part of farm partnerships and are often a joint herd owner, rather than the registered herd keeper,” she said.

Deputy Kerrane said the issue of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) only allowing for one herd keeper has been repeated highlighted by representative groups, such as the Women in Agriculture Stakeholder Group (WASG).

“It would be incredibly disappointing if eligibility for the KT Programme is hinged on participants being herd keepers, rather than allowing for joint herd owners to participate too,” she said.

Deputy Kerrane has urged Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to make it clear that joint herd owners are eligible to take part in the new programme.

“The minister has repeatedly stated his ambition to support women in agriculture and young farmers, but this must be reflected in access to schemes and opportunities which support knowledge transfer and skills development amongst those groups,” the TD said