All set yet again to cover Carrick-on-Suir in a mantle of festive sparkle, the 9th Christmas tractors of Carrick-on-Suir will take place today (Saturday, December 17) at 7:00p.m.

The charity tractor run is hosted by the Crop Cruisers and this year the funds raised will go to Clare’s Wish Foundation, which grants wishes for adults with terminal illness.

It is expected that 50 tractors will take part in the Christmas spectacular.

“The is year nine of the event which started a nationwide phenomenon. It appeals to people of all ages. We have people travelling from all over the country,” said dairy farmer Stuart Downie of the Crop Cruisers.

Christmas in Carrick-on-Suir

The parade will start at a secret location in the Piltown area and travel to Fiddown where it will cross the Fiddown Bridge into Co. Waterford and onto Portlaw, where Santa will be at the ready.

The 9th parade will then pass through Clonea and Rathgormack, before reaching Carrick-on-Suir via the Coolnamuck Road. It is expected that the convoy will reach Carrick-on-Suir at approximately 7:00p.m.

The Christmas tractors will the cross Dillon Bridge and travel down Main Street, through Sean Kelly Square and Kickham Street and onto the N24.

The parade will then turn right at the traffic lights at Carrick Garda Station and up New Street, finishing at the New Street car park opposite Carrick Town Hall.

There will be amusements and stalls in the car park and the crowds will be able to get a closer look at the tractors parked up there.

Preparing the tractors is a lot of work but when you see how much it has meant to people, especially in recent years, it makes it all worthwhile, said Stuart.

“In the past, we even had someone come over especially from Australia,” he said.