Christmas Special: The Irish Beef Industry 2019

Special report by Claire Mc Cormack and Niall Claffey

2019 will be remembered as a tumultuous, divisive and watershed period for the Irish beef industry.

It has had it all: kill highs; price lows; a national protest campaign that brought the sector to its knees; farmer arrests; threats of jail; meat plant job losses; inspections; injunctions; strikes; BEEP; BEAM; Beef Plan Movement; three rounds of talks and a funeral – all under the dark clouds of a looming Brexit.

Over the next two weeks, AgriLand will bring readers a series of a dedicated articles chronicling the long-and-winding road that the beef industry has journeyed over the last 12 months.

While we will revisit all of the year’s major talking points, we will also analyse the significant drop in farm-gate beef prices – the driving force behind months of picket lines outside the country’s meat factories.

We will examine price trends, the mart trade, monthly slaughterings and total live cattle exports – mapping out all volumes and destinations.

All data featured in this series has been sourced from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine; Bord Bia; the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF); the European Commission; and AgriLand‘s own database.

Stay tuned to AgriLand over the Christmas period…