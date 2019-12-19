Dairygold appoints 3 new members to board of directors

Dairygold has announced the appointment of three new members to its board of directors after an election which took place earlier this week.

Vacancies arose on the board due to the retirement of John O’ Sullivan of Whitechurch and Tom Feeney of Mitchelstown.

In addition, the rotational vacancy of Sean MacSweeney of Lissarda required an extra seat to be filled.

Three new directors were elected to fill these vacancies: Brendan Hinchion; Fintan McSweeney; and Martin O’Doherty.

Hinchion, from Kilnamartyra, Macroom, Co. Cork has been a member of the Mid Cork Regional Committee since 2007.

Hinchion is married to Virginia and has one daughter; he is a member of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), Dairygold noted.

Meanwhile, McSweeney, from Monataggart, Donoughmore, Co. Cork has been a member of the Mallow Regional Committee since 2012.

McSweeney is married to Christine and is a member of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and Macra na Feirme.

Finally, O’Doherty, from Cloughleafin, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, has been a member of the Mitchelstown Regional Committee since 2006.

The Mitchelstown man is married to Anne and has five children. O’Doherty is a member of ICMSA, IFA and is on the board of Glenahulla National School, the southern cooperative noted.