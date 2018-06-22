Chinese Embassy delegation visits Kepak Clonee

The interim Chinese Ambassador to Ireland made an official visit to Kepak at its headquarters and plant in Clonee, Co. Meath, earlier today (Friday, June 22).

The visit from Ms. Yang Hua marked the approval of two of Kepak’s sites, Kepak Clonee and McCarren Meats (Kepak Cavan), for exports to China.

Kepak, which has had a commercial office in Shanghai for a number of years, is “well positioned to begin building a strong market presence for its beef and pork in China”, according to the firm.

Commenting, John Horan, managing director of Kepak Group, said: “China will be a valuable market for selected meat cuts that are a popular mainstay of Chinese cuisine and we at Kepak look forward to building on already strong relationships to create further business opportunities there.

The approval of our pork site, McCarren Meats, is particularly welcome as trading in China is an integral part of a successful EU-based pork business.

Continuing, Horgan said: “I would, on behalf of Kepak, like to acknowledge the endeavour of Minister Michael Creed and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in ensuring these approvals progressed.

Advertisement