Agricultural shows galore this midsummer weekend

Agri-entertainment will be in abundance in the coming days as yet another heatwave sweeps across the nation – here are some of the shows taking place across Ireland this weekend.

The following shows will take place tomorrow (Saturday, June 23), Sunday (June 24) and also Monday (June 25).

Charleville Agricultural Show

In Co. Cork, the Charleville Agricultural Show will kick off on Saturday, June 23, and Sunday, June 24. All cattle showing will be done on Saturday June 23.

The show will feature various attractions to the event. These include: a horticulture display; livestock; live traditional Irish music; a dog show; a baby show; showjumping; arts and crafts for children and adults; and a vintage rally. More information can be obtained at: charlevilleshow.com.

Flavours of Fingal County Show

In Co. Dublin, the Flavours of Fingal County Show will take place on Saturday, June 23, and Sunday, June 24, from 11:00am to 6:00pm.

There are a number of competitions for livestock, sheep, horses and ponies taking place over the course of the two days. The show is described by the organisers as an event that “combines the sights and sounds of an agricultural show with good food and a family fun experience”.

It is taking place within the historic walled garden of Newbridge House and Farm, Newbridge Demense, Donabate, County Dublin. More information is available at: www.flavoursoffingal.ie.

Athlone Agricultural Show

In the midlands, the Athlone Agricultural Show will take place on Sunday, June 24.

Some of the classes include: showing horses; ponies; dressage; show jumping; pedigree and commercial cattle; sheep; goats; sheep dog trials; poultry classes; poultry sale; dog show, trade stands (indoor and outdoor); craft village; cookery classes; and a food village.

According to the organisers: “The Athlone Agricultural Show has a proven record as a great day out and this year will be no different.”

More information is available at: www.athloneshow.ie.

Corrandulla Agricultural Show

15 minutes from Galway city, the 41st annual Corrandulla Agricultural Show will take place on Sunday, June 24. Some of the attractions include: show jumping; a cattle show; a dog show; jiving classes; a jiving competition; and a bonny baby competition.

More information is available at: www.corrandullashow.com.

Strandhill Show and Craft Fair

In Sligo, the 21st annual Strandhill Show and Craft Fair is taking place on Sunday, June 24.

A free courtesy bus is available from Strandhill car park “every hour, on the hour” from 1:00pm.

According to the show website, there is a full list of events in store. These include: home Industries; art and crafts feature classes for children and adults; a dog show (with 19 classes); farm tasks; and a sheep shearing demonstration.

A mini digger competition is an added attraction. Children will be well entertained with bouncy castles, Kiltimagh wild life, Woodville Farm, horse and cart rides and a kids’ maze. New for this year is kiddies’ sports for Under 12’s.

Live entertainment will be provided by DJ Scruffy Duffy and the Sligo Concert Band

The Air Corps Rescue helicopter will be there, if not on call out. Also, vintage cars and Geevagh Honda 50 Club will be on display for the day. More information is available at: www.strandhillshow.com.

The Glencar Show

The Glencar Show in Co. Kerry, which has been in establishment for well over 50 years, will take place on Monday, June 25. Some of the attractions to this event include: pony classes; sheep classes; sheep-dog trials; a dog show; children’s sports; and a sheaf-tossing event.