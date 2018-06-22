Farmer’s will recently lodged worth more than €7.5 million

By Liam Collins

A farmer’s will worth more than €7.5 million was recently lodged in the Probate Office in Dublin.

James Murphy, of The Orchard, Burrin Road, Paupish, Co. Carlow, who died on November 12, 2017, left €7,586,516 in his will.

A number of other farmers’ wills were recently lodged substantiating to sizeable sums.

These include the following:

Leo Mulhare, Kilmoroney, Athy, Co. Kildare, died June 28, 2017, left €1,776,566.

Patrick J. McCarthy, Ballycapple, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary, who died on August 3, 2017, left €1,462,095.

Matthew O’Riordan, Lackabawn, Millstreet, Co. Cork who died on September 13, 2015, left €1,400,127 in his will.

Laurence King of Crickstown, Ashbourne, Co. Meath, who died on October 24, 2017, left €1,387,529.

Mary Ann Carey, Ballycon, Mountlucas, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, died on July 22, 2016, left €1,293,885.

Christopher Martin, a retired farmer of Bolagh, Redcross, Co. Wicklow who died on August 12, 2017, left €1,267,351.

Advertisement

Mary Keenan, a farmer/homemaker of Glenview House, Kilcock, Co. Kildare, who died on July 20, 2013, has left €1,149,740 in her will.

Robert Gillespie, Furryhill, Rathmore, Naas, Co. Kildare, who died on July 28, 2016, has left €904,832 in his will.

Richard Edgehill, Coneygarth, Monesterevin, Co. Kildare, who died on June 24, 2017, left €895,720.

Celia Corrigan, Collistown, Kilcloon, Dunboyne, Co. Meath, who died on April 14, 2016, left €876,200.

Thomas Brosnan, of Clonbun, Trim, Co. Meath, who died on June 10, 2002, has left €851,000.

Anthony Carroll, Drumanespic, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan who died on February 28, 2016, left €848,269.

An older will just recently lodged is that of Thomas Casey, a retired farmer of Cush, Clonaslee, Co. Laois, who died on January 25, 1993, leaving €433,300.

Last Will Procedure

When someone dies their property immediately passes into the hands of the executor.

In order for their property to be divided according to their wishes, the executor of their estate must apply to the Probate Office to certify that the will is valid and that all legal, financial and tax matters are in order – so that the executor or administrator can be allowed to get on with the job of distributing the estate.

The estate of the deceased cannot be administered until the grant of probate is received from the Probate Office.

The main functions of the office are: to proof wills; issue grants of probate and administration; preserve probate records for inspection; provide certified copies of probate documents; and to process court applications to the probate judge.