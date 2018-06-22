Check out the latest agri job vacancies

There is a range of vacancies in the agricultural space this month, for both recent graduates and anyone who is looking to change their career path.

A list of job openings in the sector, which is updated on a regular basis, is available over on AgriRecruit.

ECT project tillage advisor

Teagasc – the agriculture and food development authority in Ireland – is currently looking to hire an ‘Enable Conservation Tillage’ (ECT) project tillage advisor.

The successful candidate will be required to project manage and carry out advisory duties under the ECT project; they will also be tasked with the running of a network of ‘Focus Farms’, concentrating on grass weeds control.

Interested candidates have until 12:00pm on Monday, July 9, to submit their applications. Click here for more information

Agri-business sales manager

One of Ireland’s leading manufacturers and distributors of ruminant feeds, farm fertilisers and other agricultural inputs – J Grennan & Sons – has a vacancy for an agri-business sales manager.

The company requires a calf rearing and ruminant husbandry specialist to service and manage its expanding business in these areas.

The right candidate must demonstrate an aptitude to develop an in-depth technical and practical knowledge of the calf rearing and ruminant husbandry sector.

Applicants must have a minimum Level 8 qualification in Veterinary or Agricultural Science. Click here for more information

Sales manager

Agri-Spread International, the fertiliser and lime spreader manufacturer based in the west of Ireland, requires a sales manager to manage its Irish sales operations.

The company is based in the west of Ireland, but the role will require regular travel across Ireland.

The successful applicant will have overall responsibility for: the sales operation in Ireland; growing the firm’s customer base, maintaining and strengthening existing customer relationships; and providing aftermarket business sales support.

Some of the key skills required include: machinery industry / sales experience and people development skills; good technical and business acumen; and proven leadership and understanding of agricultural machinery. Click here for more information

Forepersons

Meanwhile, SAP Landscapes – an Irish company that has been maintaining landscapes for over 40 years – is seeking to hire forepersons in the Leinster area.

These roles will suit candidates with agricultural experience and working hours can be developed to reflect seasonal work patterns, the employer added.

Successful applicants will be required to hold a valid Safe Pass and a full driving licence is essential. Tractor driving experience would also be an advantage.

There will be opportunities for training and upskilling for successful candidates. Click here for more information

Tractor drivers and machinery operators

Furthermore, SAP Landscapes is currently seeking both full-time and part-time tractor drivers and machinery operators in the Leinster area.

Successful applicants will be required to hold a valid Safe Pass.

Benefits of this position include: flexible hours; availability of overtime; uniform allowance; and a pension facility. Click here for more information