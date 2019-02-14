Cheese products recalled due to milk from TB-positive cows

Corleggy Cheese is recalling its Cavanbert and Drumlin raw cows’ milk cheeses that were made with milk from a herd in which animals tested positive for TB, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

Mycobacterium bovis causes TB in cattle and consumption of contaminated dairy products can cause human TB, the authority warns.

No other Corleggy Cheese products are implicated, the FSAI has assured.

Cavanbert Cheese and Drumlin Cheese with best-before dates after February 14 and March 13 respectively are not subject to this recall. However, products up to these dates are included in the move.

In addition, Toons Bridge Dairy is recalling several batches of its mozzarella, halloumi, ricotta and buratta soft cheeses.

The recall has been launched due to the detection of Listeria monocytogenes, according to the authority.

The Toons Bridge Dairy Halloumi products affected by the recall include lot numbers: 20190201; 20190205 and 20190208, with best-before dates for May 1, May 5 and May 8, 2019 respectively.

Affected Toons Bridge Dairy Fior di Latte mozzarella products include 20g, 145, 150, and 1kg packs with lot numbers: 010219; 040219; 050219; 060219; 070219; and 110219. Best-before dates for these packs include February 18, 19, 20, 21 and 25, 2019.

Recalled Toons Bridge Dairy Ricotta 200kg and 1kg packs have the same batch numbers and best-before dates as the mozzarella products, with the addition of the product lot numbered: 080219, with a best-before date of February 22.

Finally, Toons Bridge Dairy Burrata 165g and 200g packs of cheese with the following lot numbers have also been recalled: lot numbers: 010219; 040219; 050219; 060219; 070219; and 110219. Best-before dates for these packs include February 18, 19, 20, 21 and 25, 2019.

Listeria monocytogenes

According to the FSAI, Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium which is ubiquitous in the environment.

It is a pathogenic bacterium which causes a group of diseases which are collectively known as listeriosis.