Changes in points for agri courses as applicants receive CAO first round offers

The Central Applications Office (CAO) has today (Wednesday, August 27) issued 86,098 round one offers to 59,201 applicants.

These offers consist of 54,256 Level 8 course offers and 31,842 Level 7/6 course offers.

27,897 (51%) Level 8 offers are for the applicant's first preference course, and 43,150 (80%) Level 8 offers are for one of their top three preferences, the CAO confirmed.

28,554 (90%) Level 7/6 offers are for the applicant's first preference course, and 31,442 (99%) Level 7/6 offers are for one of their top three preferences.

Points have changed slightly for a number of popular agriculture-related courses around the country.

Points for University College Cork's agricultural science Level 8 are 484, up from 449 in 2024.

Points for agricultural science at University College Dublin (UCD) are 432 this year, an increase from 400 last year.

The points for veterinary medicine at UCD are 590, in line with the course typical range of 589, and veterinary nursing is 500 points, compared to 499 last year.

University of Galway's agricultural science course points are 420 this year, compared with 409 in 2024.

The points for agricultural science at Munster Technological University are 331, compared to 299 in 2024.

Points for agricultural engineering at the same college are 305, down slightly from 310 in 2024.

Technological University of Shannon's agricultural science and sustainability course at the Thurles campus is 300 points, very similar to 302 in 2024.

Points for the agriculture course at Dundalk Institute of Technology are 368, compared to 358 in 2024.

At South East Technological University (SETU), points for the agricultural science course at the Waterford campus are 381, up ever so slightly from 379 in 2024.

Points for sustainable farm management and agribusiness at SETU's Wexford campus are now 280, compared to 262 last year.

For the agriculture course at the Letterkenny campus of Atlantic Technological University, points are 312 this year, minimal change from 316 in 2024.

From 2:00p.m today, CAO applicants have been able to see if they received an offer by logging in to their account using the ‘My Application’ facility on the CAO website.

Offers must be accepted by 3:00p.m on Tuesday, September 2.

Round two offers will be available to view on the CAO website from 2:00p.m on September 8.

The reply date by which these offers must be accepted is September 10 at 3:00p.m.

Offers are then issued on a weekly basis to fill any remaining places.